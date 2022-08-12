TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$74.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.05.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.14. The company had a trading volume of 581,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,872. The firm has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

In other news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. In related news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.89 per share, with a total value of C$39,798.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,588 shares in the company, valued at C$334,423.91. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,091 shares of company stock worth $328,327 and have sold 56,687 shares worth $4,175,237.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

