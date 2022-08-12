TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$48.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

STLJF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.