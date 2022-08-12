TD Securities Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$15.50

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.22.

CIX traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.61. 549,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.56. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.98 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4599999 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

