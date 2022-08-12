TD Securities Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$63.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.28% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

