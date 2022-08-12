TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %
CEU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.83. 947,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market cap of C$725.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
