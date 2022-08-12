TD Securities Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

CEU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.83. 947,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market cap of C$725.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

