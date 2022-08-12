TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 6.6%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 2,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TDCX by 30.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TDCX in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TDCX by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 411,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of TDCX by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 726,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the period.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

