Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Teekay LNG Partners Stock Performance
Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.24.
About Teekay LNG Partners
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.