Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.5%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after acquiring an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Get Rating

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

