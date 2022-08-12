Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $350.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $292.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.28. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dillard’s by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

