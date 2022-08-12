Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.23

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.23 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 146.33 ($1.77). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 864,478 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

