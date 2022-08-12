Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 17.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

