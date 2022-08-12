Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TVE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 6,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $27.38.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

