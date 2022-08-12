TenX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,298.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $38,298.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.