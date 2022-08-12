Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 24,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

