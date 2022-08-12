TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Craig Hallum in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.
TerrAscend Stock Up 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 860,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
