Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 594.4% in July

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 594.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Terumo stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.
