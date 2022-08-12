Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 594.4% in July

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 594.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Terumo stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

