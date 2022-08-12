Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $66.92 billion and $45.59 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,374 coins and its circulating supply is 66,899,962,685 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
