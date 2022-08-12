Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $66.92 billion and $45.59 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,374 coins and its circulating supply is 66,899,962,685 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

