Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.51% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $156,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 247,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

