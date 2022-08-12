Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 1,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $23,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $200,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %
TCBIO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
