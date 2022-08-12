Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Down 4.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,661.25 and last traded at $1,662.69. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,744.60.
The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,642.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,421.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
