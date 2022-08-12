Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Down 4.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,661.25 and last traded at $1,662.69. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,744.60.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,642.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,421.11.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Texas Pacific Land

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.