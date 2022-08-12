The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 4th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Aaron’s Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $447.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 100.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
