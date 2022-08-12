The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 4th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $447.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 100.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

