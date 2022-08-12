The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 472,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,438. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 447.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 85.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

