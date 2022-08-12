The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $270.36 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.66.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

