The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $15.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 236,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

