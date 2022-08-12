The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.