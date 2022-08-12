The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.03. 19,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average of $309.83. The company has a market cap of $320.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

