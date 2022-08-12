The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Trimmed by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $310.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

