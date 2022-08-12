The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

