The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,165,000 after buying an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

