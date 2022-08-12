The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $583,529.52 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timken Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

