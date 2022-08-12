The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

