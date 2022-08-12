The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Down 98.7% This Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $6,929.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 98.7% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00061204 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000150 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

