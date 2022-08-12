The Walt Disney Company Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

