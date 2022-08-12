The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

