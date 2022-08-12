The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. TheStreet cut shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

