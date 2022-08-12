The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 336,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Western Union by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

