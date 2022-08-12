Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,689,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,241. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.