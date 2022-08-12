Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,689,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,241. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
