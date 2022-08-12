TheStreet Upgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to “B-“

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESTE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 12,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

