Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $367.26 million and $83.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00119508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00270873 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035933 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009407 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000120 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.