Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$147.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at C$163,250.02.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

