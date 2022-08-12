Thorstarter 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,261.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.84 million and $30,261.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038875 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
