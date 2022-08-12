Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ THAC remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Thrive Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Thrive Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,382,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,586,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,064,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,656,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

