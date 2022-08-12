thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,085,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.5 %

TYEKF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

