Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

TSBK opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

