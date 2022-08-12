Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

TVTY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.