TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TMC the metals Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCWW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 96,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

