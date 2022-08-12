Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Toast Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,505,455 shares of company stock valued at $166,305,445. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

