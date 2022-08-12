Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

TOST opened at $18.15 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. Analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,505,455 shares of company stock valued at $166,305,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11,906.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $3,252,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $57,302,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

