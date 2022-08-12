TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 9.9 %

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 585,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,319. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

