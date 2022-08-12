Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 16,846 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,737,651. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $185.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $187.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

